TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.700-$4.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.58 billion-$2.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.TTEC also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.980-$1.040 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,669. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89. TTEC has a 12-month low of $68.83 and a 12-month high of $113.37.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.66 million. TTEC had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 27.51%. TTEC’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TTEC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. TTEC’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut TTEC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,834,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,708,000 after acquiring an additional 84,161 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in TTEC by 2,906.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 445,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,318,000 after buying an additional 430,447 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,974,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TTEC by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TTEC by 40.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after buying an additional 25,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile (Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.