Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Gap Down to $2.90

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.90, but opened at $2.80. Skillz shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 670,391 shares.

SKLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.36.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average is $7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 6.80.

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 47.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skillz news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer bought 101,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $248,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skillz by 945.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Skillz during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

