Short Interest in China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Decreases By 20.0%

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ZNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded China Southern Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on China Southern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of China Southern Airlines stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,807. China Southern Airlines has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.59. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

