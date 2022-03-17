Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Down to $33.34

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.34, but opened at $31.90. Huazhu Group shares last traded at $32.48, with a volume of 66,145 shares traded.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huazhu Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.62.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.19 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average is $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,915,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,383,000 after buying an additional 843,394 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,627,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,702 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 651.9% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,842,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932,297 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,919,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,599,000 after purchasing an additional 159,688 shares during the period. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,529,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,124,000 after purchasing an additional 701,200 shares during the period. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

