Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 202,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,284,396 shares.The stock last traded at $8.16 and had previously closed at $7.88.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAND. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised Sandstorm Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.97.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream.

