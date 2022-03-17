Short Interest in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Decreases By 15.4%

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,150,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the February 13th total of 9,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 1.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,177,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 20,614 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.8% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 129,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 51.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 211,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 209.6% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. 32.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins lowered Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.94.

NYSEAMERICAN EQX traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.02. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 44.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

