Castweet (CTT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $735.00

Castweet (CTT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Castweet coin can currently be bought for $0.0640 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges. Castweet has a total market capitalization of $114,871.73 and approximately $735.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Castweet has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Castweet

Castweet (CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Castweet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

