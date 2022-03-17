Analysts Anticipate Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.26 Million

Analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) to report $3.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.28 million. Arcturus Therapeutics posted sales of $2.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $72.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $189.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $361.00 million, with estimates ranging from $48.07 million to $686.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arcturus Therapeutics.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.88% and a negative net margin of 1,647.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS.

ARCT has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ ARCT traded up $2.51 on Monday, reaching $23.40. The stock had a trading volume of 22,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.05.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 635.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 152,106 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 159,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 15.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.