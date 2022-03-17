Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Position Raised by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises about 3.4% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRF. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 178.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 116.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.55. 115,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,791. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.90. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $146.74 and a 12 month high of $176.73.

