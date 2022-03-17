Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.71.

CSTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Constellium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,144,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter worth $42,733,000. Lancaster Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the third quarter worth $39,029,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 1,352.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at $28,001,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSTM traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $17.58. The company had a trading volume of 20,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,346. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 2.10. Constellium has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $21.59.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Constellium had a return on equity of 115.38% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Constellium will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

