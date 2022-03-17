$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.84. American Equity Investment Life posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $514.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $147,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,713 shares of company stock worth $2,040,124 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,268,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,392,000 after purchasing an additional 323,823 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 43.7% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,321,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,047,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,604,000 after purchasing an additional 49,812 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,358,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,777,000 after purchasing an additional 32,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,726,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,183,000 after purchasing an additional 135,227 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEL traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,447. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $44.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average is $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.14.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

