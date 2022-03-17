Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.980-$1.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several brokerages have recently commented on WSR. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.
WSR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $13.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10.27.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is presently 165.39%.
Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
