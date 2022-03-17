CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Receives C$10.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.11.

A number of brokerages have commented on DBM. CIBC lifted their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James set a C$10.50 price target on CanWel Building Materials Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

DBM traded up C$0.11 on Friday, reaching C$8.79. 204,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,272. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.37. CanWel Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$762.04 million and a PE ratio of 6.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from CanWel Building Materials Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CanWel Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

