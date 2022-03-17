NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Shares Gap Up to $7.25

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.25, but opened at $7.68. NextNav shares last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 139 shares.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on NextNav in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000.

About NextNav (NASDAQ:NN)

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

