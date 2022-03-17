NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Shares Gap Up to $7.25

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.25, but opened at $7.68. NextNav shares last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 139 shares.
Separately, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on NextNav in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15.
About NextNav (NASDAQ:NN)
NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.
