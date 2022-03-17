iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Short Interest Update

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 860,600 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the February 13th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,261,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

DVY traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $126.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,149. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.24 and a 1 year high of $128.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.38 and its 200 day moving average is $120.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 868.9% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 259,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,776,000 after purchasing an additional 232,455 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

