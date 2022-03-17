Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Shares Gap Up to $1.39

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.39, but opened at $1.45. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 278,426 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GTE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $548.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.99.

Gran Tierra Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 17.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the second quarter valued at $498,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 73.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,547,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 1,080,483 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter valued at $471,000. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 52.1% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 627,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 214,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 745,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

About Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

