Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Short Interest Down 25.4% in February

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the February 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Data Knights Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13. Data Knights Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $147,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $289,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $575,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on a business focus on the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

