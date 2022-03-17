uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Gap Up to $15.89

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.89, but opened at $16.51. uniQure shares last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 5,563 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QURE. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $786.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 17.09 and a quick ratio of 14.17.

In other news, Director Robert Gut sold 2,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $42,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $197,308.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,111 shares of company stock valued at $698,006 over the last three months. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 489.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

