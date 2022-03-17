Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Shares Gap Up to $114.00

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $114.00, but opened at $118.10. Ralph Lauren shares last traded at $117.71, with a volume of 19,094 shares trading hands.

RL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.79.

The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.54 and its 200 day moving average is $118.25.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

