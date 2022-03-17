BNC Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

BNC Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 71.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,931 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its position in American Express by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management increased its position in American Express by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 15,860 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in American Express by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 8,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Bank of America upped their target price on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.41.

American Express stock traded up $4.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $180.61. 5,239,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,600,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $135.13 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.