BNC Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,479 Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VAW. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,018,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,737,000 after buying an additional 141,691 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,207,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,820,000 after buying an additional 40,133 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,976,000 after buying an additional 51,744 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,710,000 after buying an additional 65,716 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 21,993.1% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 267,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,385,000 after buying an additional 266,556 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,340. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.16. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $201.03.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

