BNC Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.37 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,830,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.88 on Thursday, reaching $343.20. 4,215,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,793,305. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.62. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $307.39 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

