BNC Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $919,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $422.52. The stock had a trading volume of 15,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,239. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.62 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $490.47 and a 200-day moving average of $600.72.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGN. StockNews.com lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.69.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

