Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $96.30 million-$97.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.77 million.Yext also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.170 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YEXT shares. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yext has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.29.

Shares of Yext stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.73. 3,022,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,759. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19. Yext has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.49.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The company had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yext will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 8,130 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $84,308.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $163,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,258 shares of company stock valued at $932,155 over the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Yext by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,700,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,147,000 after acquiring an additional 262,333 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Yext by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,876,000 after purchasing an additional 86,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Yext by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,764,000 after purchasing an additional 127,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Yext by 228.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after buying an additional 933,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,565,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

