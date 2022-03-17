Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Given a C$8.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX – Get Rating) has been given a C$8.00 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Maverix Metals stock traded up C$0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.76. 110,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,566. The stock has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a P/E ratio of 230.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.27. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of C$3.26 and a 52 week high of C$5.82.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

