Analysts Expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to Post $3.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.29. AMN Healthcare Services reported earnings per share of $1.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year earnings of $9.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.87 to $9.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $8.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.37. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on AMN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.20.

NYSE AMN traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.76. 7,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,623. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $71.38 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.66. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $626,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson acquired 5,360 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.30 per share, for a total transaction of $500,088.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $7,864,362 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth about $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

