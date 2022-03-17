BNC Wealth Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,860 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.2% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $55,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $5.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $211.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,232,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,909,584. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,203 shares of company stock worth $5,832,225. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.