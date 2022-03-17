Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $255.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.56.

NYSE DG traded up $5.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $218.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,005. The stock has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $240.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

