Berenberg Bank Cuts Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Price Target to £138

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from £155 ($201.56) to £138 ($179.45) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £171 ($222.37) to £169 ($219.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £170.10 ($221.20) to £159.90 ($207.93) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11,693.25.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock traded up $3.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,151. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $51.77 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.97.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.