BNC Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,778 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $2.46 on Thursday, hitting $280.31. 40,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,825. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $231.21 and a one year high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.69 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $289.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

