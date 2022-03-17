Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Price Target Raised to C$15.50

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EFRTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$14.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares started coverage on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$13.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.36.

Get Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EFRTF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 901. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.