SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the February 13th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on SeqLL in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeqLL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeqLL in the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SeqLL during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

SQL traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.12. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,034. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.46 and a quick ratio of 11.26. SeqLL has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $5.80.

SeqLL Inc is a development-stage life sciences instrumentation and research services company. It engaged in the development of scientific assets and novel intellectual property across multiple omics fields. SeqLL Inc is based in WOBURN, MA.

