Analysts Anticipate Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings. Modine Manufacturing reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Modine Manufacturing.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $502.20 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of MOD stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.41. 4,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,536. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $488.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

