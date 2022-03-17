Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the February 13th total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TAOP traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,826. Taoping has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taoping by 466.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taoping by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taoping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Taoping during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 45.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taoping, Inc provides cloud-app technologies for smart city IoT platforms, digital advertising delivery and other internet-based information distribution systems in China. It provides a portfolio of software, hardware with fully integrated solutions including Information Technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation and other private sectors.

