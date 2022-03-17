Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,850,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the February 13th total of 6,900,000 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter worth $2,211,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1,412.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 471,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 440,430 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 56.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 106.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 262,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,329,000 after buying an additional 135,673 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 183,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHLS stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.23. The stock had a trading volume of 139,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,147. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.74. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 78.16%. The firm had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHLS. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

