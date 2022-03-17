Chi Gastoken (CHI) Trading 6.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Chi Gastoken has a total market cap of $84,232.15 and $53,303.00 worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chi Gastoken has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One Chi Gastoken coin can now be purchased for $0.0987 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded down 89.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chi Gastoken Profile

Chi Gastoken is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 coins and its circulating supply is 853,394 coins. Chi Gastoken’s official message board is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b . Chi Gastoken’s official website is 1inch.exchange/# . Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chi Gastoken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chi Gastoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chi Gastoken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chi Gastoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

