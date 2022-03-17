BNC Wealth Management LLC Purchases 286 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 1.9% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.79.

ACN stock traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $321.30. The company had a trading volume of 111,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,417. The company has a market capitalization of $203.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.69. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.13 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

