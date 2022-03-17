Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,739 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,504,000 after buying an additional 158,535 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its position in shares of AT&T by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 13,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 139,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3,605.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 40,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,174,668. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $166.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Citigroup cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

