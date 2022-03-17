Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) PT Raised to C$11.00

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.45% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital upped their price target on Total Energy Services from C$10.75 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 price target (up from C$7.00) on shares of Total Energy Services in a research note on Friday, March 11th.
Shares of Total Energy Services stock traded up C$0.77 on Thursday, hitting C$7.41. 81,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,334. Total Energy Services has a one year low of C$3.51 and a one year high of C$7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$316.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.29.
Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.
