Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) PT Raised to C$11.00

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital upped their price target on Total Energy Services from C$10.75 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 price target (up from C$7.00) on shares of Total Energy Services in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

Shares of Total Energy Services stock traded up C$0.77 on Thursday, hitting C$7.41. 81,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,334. Total Energy Services has a one year low of C$3.51 and a one year high of C$7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$316.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.29.

In related news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.34 per share, with a total value of C$31,066.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,820,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,538,800. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 54,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.57 per share, with a total value of C$304,514.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$377,442.60. Over the last three months, insiders bought 353,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,135.

About Total Energy Services (Get Rating)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.