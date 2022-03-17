Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target to C$6.00

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$5.75 price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday.

CFW traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,050. The company has a market capitalization of C$170.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.68, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Calfrac Well Services has a 1 year low of C$2.75 and a 1 year high of C$6.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.28.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

