K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target Lowered to C$45.00 at Laurentian Bank of Canada

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.13.

Shares of TSE KBL traded down C$0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$30.00. The company had a trading volume of 332,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,446. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.34. K-Bro Linen has a 12 month low of C$29.69 and a 12 month high of C$47.22. The company has a market cap of C$321.60 million and a PE ratio of 34.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

