Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$50.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AFN. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded Ag Growth International from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.00.

Shares of Ag Growth International stock traded up C$0.81 on Thursday, reaching C$41.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,644. The company has a market capitalization of C$781.83 million and a P/E ratio of 67.37. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$25.85 and a 52-week high of C$48.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

