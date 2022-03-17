G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $26.31, but opened at $28.12. G-III Apparel Group shares last traded at $29.07, with a volume of 41,991 shares.
The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.33. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIII. StockNews.com downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.
The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.15.
About G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII)
G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.
