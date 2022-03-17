Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Trading Up 2.8%

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.63 and last traded at $67.50. Approximately 30,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,693,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.86.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of -596.95 and a beta of 2.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,272.61%.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.