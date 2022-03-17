Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,879 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TWTR. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 40.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.7% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.0% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of Twitter stock traded up $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $35.37. The stock had a trading volume of 25,197,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,998,436. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $161,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $190,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,114 shares of company stock valued at $935,343 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

