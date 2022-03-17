Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $720,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 445.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 20,420 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

VLO traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.54. 77,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,579,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.88. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $93.77.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

About Valero Energy (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

