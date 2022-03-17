Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO) to Announce -$0.68 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) will post ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IsoPlexis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.61). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st.
On average, analysts expect that IsoPlexis will report full-year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.32). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover IsoPlexis.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IsoPlexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on IsoPlexis in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on IsoPlexis from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.
NASDAQ ISO traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,601. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.04. IsoPlexis has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $16.95.
IsoPlexis Company Profile (Get Rating)
IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IsoPlexis (ISO)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IsoPlexis (ISO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for IsoPlexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoPlexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.