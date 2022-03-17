Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO) to Announce -$0.68 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) will post ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IsoPlexis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.61). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IsoPlexis will report full-year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.32). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover IsoPlexis.

Get IsoPlexis alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IsoPlexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on IsoPlexis in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on IsoPlexis from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter worth $6,736,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter worth $22,579,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 37.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISO traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,601. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.04. IsoPlexis has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $16.95.

IsoPlexis Company Profile (Get Rating)

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IsoPlexis (ISO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IsoPlexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoPlexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.