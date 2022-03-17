Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

CLLNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cellnex Telecom from €65.00 ($71.43) to €64.00 ($70.33) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cellnex Telecom from €67.00 ($73.63) to €65.00 ($71.43) in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLLNY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.83. 345,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,443. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.10. Cellnex Telecom has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $36.87.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

