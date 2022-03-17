Loki Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.72 Million (LOKI)

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Loki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,751.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,796.80 or 0.06863031 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.26 or 0.00273030 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00015109 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.62 or 0.00727867 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007821 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00066499 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.18 or 0.00456857 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.25 or 0.00376063 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

