Meme (MEME) Price Hits $409.51 on Top Exchanges

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last week, Meme has traded flat against the dollar. Meme has a market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.00 or 0.00238021 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00011558 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003874 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000948 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00033420 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $320.24 or 0.00785832 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

